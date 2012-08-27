Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, August 27 Antalyaspor 3 Kayserispor 0 Sunday, August 26 Besiktas 3 Galatasaray 3 Bursaspor 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Trabzonspor 2 Elazigspor 0 Saturday, August 25 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Genclerbirligi 0 Fenerbahce 3 Gaziantepspor 0 Orduspor 2 Eskisehirspor 0 Sivasspor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 Friday, August 24 Kasimpasa 2 Karabukspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 ------------------------- 2 Genclerbirligi 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 Trabzonspor 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 ------------------------- 4 Orduspor 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 5 Galatasaray 2 1 1 0 5 4 4 ------------------------- 6 Sivasspor 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 ------------------------- 7 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 8 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 9 Antalyaspor 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 10 Kasimpasa 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 11 Bursaspor 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 12 Besiktas 2 0 2 0 4 4 2 13 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 14 Karabukspor 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 15 Elazigspor 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 ------------------------- 16 Eskisehirspor 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 17 Gaziantepspor 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 17 Kayserispor 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2-3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation