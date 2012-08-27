Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 27
Antalyaspor 3 Kayserispor 0
Sunday, August 26
Besiktas 3 Galatasaray 3
Bursaspor 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Trabzonspor 2 Elazigspor 0
Saturday, August 25
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Genclerbirligi 0
Fenerbahce 3 Gaziantepspor 0
Orduspor 2 Eskisehirspor 0
Sivasspor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 3
Friday, August 24
Kasimpasa 2 Karabukspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
-------------------------
2 Genclerbirligi 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
2 Trabzonspor 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
-------------------------
4 Orduspor 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
5 Galatasaray 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
-------------------------
6 Sivasspor 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
-------------------------
7 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
9 Antalyaspor 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
10 Kasimpasa 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
11 Bursaspor 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
12 Besiktas 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
13 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
14 Karabukspor 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Elazigspor 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
-------------------------
16 Eskisehirspor 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
17 Gaziantepspor 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
17 Kayserispor 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2-3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation