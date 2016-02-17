Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 17
Besiktas 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 21 15 4 2 37 19 49
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 20 15 3 2 48 20 48
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 21 10 6 5 27 20 36
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 10 5 6 32 23 35
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 21 9 7 5 44 29 34
-------------------------
6 Konyaspor 21 9 7 5 23 25 34
7 Kasimpasa 21 8 7 6 26 21 31
8 Trabzonspor 20 8 3 9 27 29 27
9 Osmanlispor 21 7 5 9 30 23 26
10 Gaziantepspor 21 7 5 9 21 32 26
11 Rizespor 21 6 7 8 29 30 25
12 Genclerbirligi 21 7 4 10 21 27 25
13 Bursaspor 21 8 1 12 26 36 25
14 Antalyaspor 21 6 6 9 32 39 24
15 Kayserispor 21 5 7 9 17 21 22
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 21 3 8 10 21 33 17
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 21 4 5 12 24 38 17
18 Eskisehirspor 21 5 2 14 23 43 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 19
Konyaspor v Sivasspor (1800)
Saturday, February 20
Kasimpasa v Eskisehirspor (1130)
Antalyaspor v Rizespor (1400)
Bursaspor v Fenerbahce (1700)
Sunday, February 21
Kayserispor v Gaziantepspor (1100)
Osmanlispor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1100)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1330)
Galatasaray v Trabzonspor (1700)
Monday, February 22
Besiktas v Genclerbirligi (1800)