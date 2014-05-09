Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 9 Fenerbahce 4 Karabukspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Fenerbahce 33 22 5 6 72 33 71 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 32 16 11 5 53 30 59 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 32 16 10 6 51 32 58 ------------------------- 4 Trabzonspor 32 13 11 8 50 37 50 5 Sivasspor 32 15 5 12 57 53 50 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 32 12 11 9 52 37 47 7 Karabukspor 33 12 11 10 32 34 47 8 Genclerbirligi 32 13 5 14 37 40 44 9 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 12 8 12 42 49 44 10 Bursaspor 32 11 9 12 36 44 42 11 Eskisehirspor 32 10 10 12 31 33 40 12 Konyaspor 32 10 8 14 44 44 38 13 Rizespor 32 9 11 12 39 41 38 14 Erciyesspor 32 10 6 16 32 47 36 15 Gaziantepspor 32 10 6 16 36 54 36 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 32 10 4 18 37 58 34 R17 Kayserispor 32 7 8 17 30 53 29 R18 Antalyaspor 32 5 13 14 32 44 28 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 10 Genclerbirligi v Antalyaspor (1600) Sunday, May 11 Elazigspor v Besiktas (1600) Erciyesspor v Bursaspor (1600) Gaziantepspor v Eskisehirspor (1600) Kasimpasa v Rizespor (1600) Konyaspor v Kayserispor (1600) Sivasspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600) Trabzonspor v Galatasaray (1600)
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)