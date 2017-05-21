May 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 21
Konyaspor 3 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Trabzonspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Saturday, May 20
Antalyaspor 2 Bursaspor 1
Besiktas 4 Kasimpasa 1
Rizespor 2 Gaziantepspor 0
Kayserispor 1 Adanaspor 1
Friday, May 19
Galatasaray 2 Osmanlispor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 32 21 8 3 65 30 71
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 32 19 10 3 60 27 67
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 32 18 4 10 60 37 58
4 Fenerbahce 31 16 9 6 54 29 57
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 32 15 7 10 40 39 52
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 32 14 8 10 37 31 50
7 Kasimpasa 32 12 7 13 46 46 43
8 Konyaspor 32 11 10 11 39 40 43
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 31 12 6 13 38 39 42
10 Genclerbirligi 31 10 10 11 29 31 40
11 Alanyaspor 31 12 4 15 52 58 40
12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 32 11 6 15 33 44 39
13 Osmanlispor 32 9 11 12 36 39 38
14 Kayserispor 32 10 7 15 45 55 37
15 Bursaspor 32 10 5 17 31 55 35
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 32 8 6 18 41 52 30
R17 Gaziantepspor 32 7 5 20 29 57 26
R18 Adanaspor 32 6 7 19 31 57 25
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 22
Akhisar Belediyespor v Alanyaspor (1700)
Genclerbirligi v Fenerbahce (1700)