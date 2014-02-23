Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 23 Antalyaspor 0 Eskisehirspor 0 Genclerbirligi 2 Konyaspor 2 Kasimpasa 6 Sivasspor 2 Trabzonspor 2 Kayserispor 1 Saturday, February 22 Erciyesspor 2 Karabukspor 1 Galatasaray 1 Besiktas 0 Gaziantepspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Friday, February 21 Bursaspor 2 Rizespor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 21 15 2 4 48 25 47 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 22 12 8 2 40 19 44 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 22 12 6 4 39 22 42 4 Sivasspor 22 11 3 8 40 34 36 ------------------------- 5 Karabukspor 22 9 7 6 25 23 34 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 22 9 6 7 38 30 33 7 Trabzonspor 22 9 6 7 32 29 33 8 Eskisehirspor 22 9 5 8 27 24 32 9 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 9 5 8 30 29 32 10 Bursaspor 22 8 7 7 25 28 31 11 Konyaspor 22 8 3 11 33 34 27 12 Gaziantepspor 22 7 5 10 26 39 26 13 Genclerbirligi 22 7 4 11 25 29 25 14 Antalyaspor 22 5 9 8 26 28 24 15 Elazigspor 21 7 1 13 28 45 22 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 22 5 6 11 25 32 21 17 Erciyesspor 22 5 4 13 20 36 19 18 Kayserispor 22 3 7 12 15 36 16 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 24 Elazigspor v Fenerbahce (1800)