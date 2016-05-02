May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 2 Kasimpasa 1 Osmanlispor 1 Sunday, May 1 Antalyaspor 1 Konyaspor 0 Fenerbahce 3 Gaziantepspor 0 Sivasspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Saturday, April 30 Besiktas 4 Kayserispor 0 Eskisehirspor 1 Trabzonspor 0 Genclerbirligi 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Friday, April 29 Bursaspor 1 Galatasaray 1 Rizespor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 31 23 4 4 70 32 73 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 31 21 7 3 55 22 70 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 31 17 8 6 39 31 59 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 31 13 11 7 49 34 50 ------------------------- 5 Osmanlispor 31 13 9 9 47 30 48 ------------------------- 6 Galatasaray 31 11 12 8 61 47 45 7 Akhisar Belediyespor 31 11 12 8 40 37 45 8 Kasimpasa 31 12 8 11 37 38 44 9 Genclerbirligi 31 12 6 13 37 37 42 10 Antalyaspor 31 10 9 12 45 50 39 11 Bursaspor 31 12 3 16 38 49 39 12 Trabzonspor 31 11 4 16 34 46 37 13 Rizespor 31 8 10 13 38 41 34 14 Kayserispor 31 7 11 13 23 33 32 15 Gaziantepspor 31 8 8 15 28 48 32 ------------------------- 16 Eskisehirspor 31 8 5 18 36 58 29 17 Sivasspor 31 5 11 15 29 44 26 R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 31 5 6 20 29 58 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation