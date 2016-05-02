May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 2
Kasimpasa 1 Osmanlispor 1
Sunday, May 1
Antalyaspor 1 Konyaspor 0
Fenerbahce 3 Gaziantepspor 0
Sivasspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Saturday, April 30
Besiktas 4 Kayserispor 0
Eskisehirspor 1 Trabzonspor 0
Genclerbirligi 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Friday, April 29
Bursaspor 1 Galatasaray 1
Rizespor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 31 23 4 4 70 32 73
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 31 21 7 3 55 22 70
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 31 17 8 6 39 31 59
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 31 13 11 7 49 34 50
-------------------------
5 Osmanlispor 31 13 9 9 47 30 48
-------------------------
6 Galatasaray 31 11 12 8 61 47 45
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 31 11 12 8 40 37 45
8 Kasimpasa 31 12 8 11 37 38 44
9 Genclerbirligi 31 12 6 13 37 37 42
10 Antalyaspor 31 10 9 12 45 50 39
11 Bursaspor 31 12 3 16 38 49 39
12 Trabzonspor 31 11 4 16 34 46 37
13 Rizespor 31 8 10 13 38 41 34
14 Kayserispor 31 7 11 13 23 33 32
15 Gaziantepspor 31 8 8 15 28 48 32
-------------------------
16 Eskisehirspor 31 8 5 18 36 58 29
17 Sivasspor 31 5 11 15 29 44 26
R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 31 5 6 20 29 58 21
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation