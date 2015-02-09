Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 9
Eskisehirspor 1 Galatasaray 2
Sunday, February 8
Balikesirspor 0 Konyaspor 1
Bursaspor 3 Genclerbirligi 1
Rizespor 1 Besiktas 2
Mersin Idmanyurdu 6 Kasimpasa 2
Saturday, February 7
Erciyesspor 0 Gaziantepspor 1
Fenerbahce 0 Trabzonspor 0
Sivasspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Friday, February 6
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Karabukspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 19 14 2 3 31 17 44
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 19 13 4 2 30 14 43
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 19 13 3 3 32 21 42
4 Bursaspor 19 9 6 4 39 24 33
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 19 8 8 3 25 12 32
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 19 7 9 3 34 30 30
7 Gaziantepspor 19 8 3 8 21 24 27
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 19 7 5 7 31 26 26
9 Kasimpasa 19 6 5 8 30 38 23
10 Konyaspor 19 6 5 8 18 26 23
11 Genclerbirligi 19 5 7 7 25 25 22
12 Sivasspor 19 5 5 9 21 28 20
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 4 7 8 21 32 19
14 Erciyesspor 19 3 8 8 23 28 17
15 Eskisehirspor 19 3 8 8 24 30 17
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 19 4 5 10 20 28 17
17 Karabukspor 19 4 4 11 23 28 16
18 Balikesirspor 19 3 4 12 20 37 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation