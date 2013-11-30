UPDATE 1-Soccer-Libertadores Cup group 2 results and standings

March 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 2 matches on Thursday Thursday, March 9 Sporting Cristal (Peru) 1 Santos (Brazil) 1 The Strongest (Bolivia) 2 Santa Fe (Colombia) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 The Strongest 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Santos 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 3 Sporting Cristal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 4 Santa Fe 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League