Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Galatasaray 2 Fenerbahce 1
Gaziantepspor 1 Karabukspor 0
Konyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 6 4 1 1 8 5 13
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 5 3 2 0 5 2 11
-------------------------
3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 5 3 1 1 8 4 10
4 Akhisar Belediyespor 5 3 1 1 8 8 10
-------------------------
5 Fenerbahce 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 5 2 3 0 10 7 9
7 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 1 5 0 6 2 8
8 Gaziantepspor 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
9 Genclerbirligi 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
10 Konyaspor 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
11 Bursaspor 5 2 0 3 4 6 6
12 Sivasspor 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
13 Rizespor 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
13 Eskisehirspor 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
15 Karabukspor 6 1 1 4 6 8 4
-------------------------
16 Trabzonspor 5 0 4 1 2 5 4
17 Erciyesspor 5 0 3 2 5 7 3
18 Balikesirspor 5 1 0 4 4 8 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Bursaspor v Eskisehirspor (1030)
Trabzonspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1300)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Kasimpasa (1600)
Besiktas v Sivasspor (1600)
Monday, October 20
Genclerbirligi v Erciyesspor (1600)
Rizespor v Balikesirspor (1700)