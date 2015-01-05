Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 5
Balikesirspor 2 Trabzonspor 2
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Genclerbirligi 1
Sunday, January 4
Besiktas 0 Galatasaray 2
Erciyesspor 2 Kasimpasa 5
Eskisehirspor 1 Gaziantepspor 3
Sivasspor 2 Karabukspor 0
Saturday, January 3
Bursaspor 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Rizespor 1 Konyaspor 1
Fenerbahce 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 16 11 3 2 25 13 36
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 16 11 2 3 25 15 35
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 16 11 2 3 26 18 35
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 7 6 3 20 8 27
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 16 7 5 4 31 19 26
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 16 5 8 3 29 28 23
7 Kasimpasa 16 6 5 5 28 28 23
8 Genclerbirligi 16 5 7 4 24 18 22
9 Mersin Idmanyurdu 16 6 4 6 22 20 22
10 Gaziantepspor 16 6 3 7 18 21 21
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 16 4 5 7 17 26 17
12 Konyaspor 16 4 5 7 14 23 17
13 Eskisehirspor 16 3 7 6 21 25 16
14 Karabukspor 16 4 3 9 19 22 15
15 Erciyesspor 16 2 8 6 20 24 14
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 16 3 5 8 17 24 14
17 Sivasspor 16 3 5 8 15 24 14
18 Balikesirspor 16 3 3 10 18 33 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation