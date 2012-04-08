April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Turkish championship on Sunday
Manisaspor 0 Galatasaray 4
Orduspor 0 Trabzonspor 0
Saturday, April 7
Ankaragucu 0 Kayserispor 5
Bursaspor 0 Gaziantepspor 2
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Genclerbirligi 0
Eskisehirspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Fenerbahce 2 Antalyaspor 0
Samsunspor 1 Sivasspor 2
Friday, April 6
Karabukspor 1 Besiktas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 34 23 8 3 69 24 77
2 Fenerbahce 34 20 8 6 61 34 68
3 Trabzonspor 34 15 11 8 60 39 56
4 Besiktas 34 15 10 9 50 39 55
-------------------------
5 Eskisehirspor 34 14 8 12 42 41 50
6 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 34 14 8 12 48 49 50
7 Sivasspor 34 13 11 10 57 54 50
8 Bursaspor 34 13 10 11 44 35 49
-------------------------
9 Genclerbirligi 34 13 10 11 49 48 49
10 Gaziantepspor 34 13 9 12 39 33 48
11 Kayserispor 34 13 5 16 42 39 44
12 Karabukspor 34 13 5 16 44 56 44
13 Mersin Idmanyurdu 34 12 6 16 34 45 42
14 Orduspor 34 10 12 12 28 34 42
15 Antalyaspor 34 10 9 15 32 42 39
-------------------------
R16 Samsunspor 34 9 9 16 36 47 36
R17 Manisaspor 34 8 8 18 31 52 32
R18 Ankaragucu 34 2 5 27 22 77 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation