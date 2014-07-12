July 12 Vahid Halilhodzic, who led Algeria to the second round of the World Cup in Brazil, has been appointed coach of Turkish club Trabzonspor, the club said on Saturday.

Details of the deal with the 61-year-old Bosnian, who last week turned down pleas from Algeria's president to stay with the North African nation, were not disclosed.

Halilhodzic, a former Yugoslav international striker, had a testy relationship with the Algerian federation and the country's media but emerged a folk hero after Algeria got past the group stage of the World Cup for the first time in four attempts.

It will be Halilhodzic's second spell at Trabzonspor, where he worked previously in 2005. He has also coached in Croatia, France, the Ivory Coast, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)