ISTANBUL, July 14 Fenerbahce have completed the signing of striker Robin van Persie from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee, the Turkish club said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Netherlands striker, who local media reported has signed a three-year contract, was introduced to a crowd of about 10,000 people at the club's stadium.

"I promise you one thing -- I will do everything in my power to help Fenerbahce win as many trophies to make you happy," Van Persie said. "Let's do it together."

He joined United from Arsenal for 24 million pounds ($36.9 million) in 2012 and finishing as the Premier League's top scorer in his debut season as the Old Trafford side won the title.

But Van Persie scored only 10 goals in 29 appearances last season after struggling for form and fitness.

He joined his former United team mate Nani at Fenerbahce after the Portugal winger completed a move to the Turkish club last week. (Reporting by Michael Hann, Editing by Ed Osmond)