ISTANBUL, Sept 30 Spurred on by the popularity
of last week's match between Fenerbahce and Manisaspor in which
male fans were banned, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF)
have declared that women and children can attend top division
matches for free as part of its drive to combat hooliganism.
The announcement follows a TFF directive earlier this month
stating that all clubs serving a spectator ban due to disorderly
behaviour were to admit women and children under the age of 12
instead of playing in front of an empty stadium.
The new initiative is part of a campaign entitled "The
Beautiful Game Will Stay Beautiful".
The project will help "increase interest in this beautiful
game, prevent violence and disorder, deter ugly chanting and
create an environment where families can watch a match in
peace," the TFF said on its website.
The cost of the tickets will be met by the TFF and paid to
the clubs, it added.
Turkey is home to some of the world's most passionate soccer
fans and rivalry often turns to violence. In December, thousands
of Besiktas fans threw rocks and bottles to breach a police
cordon and attack Bursaspor supporters. Three people were
hospitalised with knife injuries.
Last week, Turkish champions Fenerbahce played in front of a
41,000-strong crowd of only women and children, the first time
in the history of professional soccer.
The TFF had initially ordered Fenerbahce to play their first
two games of the season in an empty stadium after fans stormed
the pitch during a pre-season friendly against Ukraine's
Shakhtar Donetsk, but then had a change of heart.
(Writing by Jonathon Burch)