Jan 21 The bitter transfer saga involving Sweden international Erkan Zengin ended on Wednesday with the winger leaving Eskisehirspor and signing for Trabzonspor, and not Turkish leaders Fenerbahce as the player had hoped.

Trabzonspor, who are sixth in the table, announced that they had signed Zengin until the end of the 2016/17 season in a short statement on the club website (www.trabzonspor.org.tr).

Earlier this month Zengin told Swedish newspaper Sportbladet that Eskisehirspor said he could leave for a cut-price fee of 500,000 euros ($579,100) as they could not pay him the 800,000 euros they owed him, and that Fenerbahce was the only club he wanted to go to.

"I agreed everything with Fenerbahce, we sold the house and I said goodbye to everyone at the club. Then the president called and said that they had paid the 800,000 euros they owed and that I was their player again," an angry Zengin told Sportbladet.

With Eskisehirspor back in control of the transfer, Fenerbahce withdrew their bid for the 29-year-old, who has been capped 11 times by Sweden, paving the way for Trabzonspor to buy him.

($1 = 0.8634 Euros) (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Justin Palmer)