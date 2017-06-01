June 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, June 1 France U-20 - Italy U-20 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) United States U-20 - New Zealand U-20 6-0 (halftime: 1-0) Mexico U-20 - Senegal U-20 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Wednesday, May 31 England U-20 - Costa Rica U-20 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Zambia U-20 - Germany U-20 4-3 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 3-3) AET Uruguay U-20 - Saudi Arabia U-20 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, May 30 Korea Republic U-20 - Portugal U-20 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) Venezuela U-20 - Japan U-20 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET