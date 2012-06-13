June 13 Diego Maradona's Al Wasl have banned the
Dubai side's controversial goalkeeper Majed Nasser for the
entire 2012-13 season after he was sent off in the Gulf region's
Champions League final on Sunday for a headbutt.
United Arab Emirates international Nasser was dismissed 10
minutes into the second leg against Bahraini side Al Muharraq,
who took advantage of the extra player to overturn a 3-1 first
leg deficit and prevail on penalties.
Al Wasl directors described Nasser's behaviour as a
"disgraceful act" that was "detrimental, not just to the
reputation of Al Wasl, but the country as a whole," in a
statement on the club's website.
The 28-year-old Nasser has a history of violence and was
banned for 17 matches earlier this year for slapping a rival
coach, which led to him announcing his retirement from the sport
only to later backtrack.
The loss capped a disappointing first season in charge for
Argentine great Maradona, who led Al Wasl to eighth in the
12-team standings.
The World Cup winner has said he plans to see out his two
year contract with the side and is already preparing for next
season which starts in September.
