ABU DHABI May 16 Diego Maradona could return to
international soccer as the Argentine is being considered for
the vacant United Arab Emirates head coaching job.
The new President of the UAE Football Association, Yousuf Al
Serkal, said on Wednesday the 51-year-old was among the leading
candidates for the position.
Maradona, who won the World Cup as a player in 1986 and
coached his national side to the quarter-finals of the 2010
edition in South Africa, is currently working at the Al Wasl
club in Dubai.
"As Maradona is within the family of UAE football, we can't
neglect or overlook such a name," Al Serkal said.
"We will have to consider him.
"Whether we like it or not, his name will always be a great
influence (but) we have a few names including Mahdi Ali, our
local coach of the Olympic squad."
The UAE has been without a head coach since Srecko Katanec
was sacked last year following successive defeats in their
opening 2014 World Cup qualifying matches.
Maradona is in the middle of a two-year deal with Al Wasl
and while the club has failed to win any silverware since he
took charge, he has led them to the Gulf region's Champions
League semi-finals.
Maradona said last week he was "happy and proud to have been
linked with the national team job."
"Whoever will be chosen at the end of the day by the (UAE)
FA will be the right choice based on their judgement," he added.
