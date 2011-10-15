DUBAI Oct 15 A small corner of the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) will grab the attention of the soccer world on
Sunday night when Diego Maradona's Al Wasl launch their league
campaign.
The 50-year-old Argentine great is coach of the Dubai club
who face Sharjah in their opening fixture in the 12-team UAE
professional league.
Before a ball has even been kicked Maradona, who signed a
two-year contract in May, has injected a real buzz in a region
hardly known for its footballing traditions.
His six matches so far -- two in pre-season plus four in the
region's equivalent of the League Cup -- have seen Al Wasl score
13 goals and concede 12 including a 5-0 humbling by Dubai Club.
That defeat prompted Al Wasl, without a league title since
2007, to hand Maradona a vote of confidence.
"The season is long and this is just one match," the club
said in a statement. "We have full faith in our head coach who
is working hard to develop a strong team that will be true
contenders for the league title."
Patience is a rare commodity among owners in the UAE with
only two of the 12 top-flight coaches lasting the whole campaign
last season.
"I'm with Al Wasl and I will complete my contract here until
the last day and give my best at all times," said Maradona.
"After the 5-0 defeat some people might think otherwise but I
don't care what they think."
It has all been a bit of a culture shock for the man who won
91 caps for Argentina, including a World Cup winners' medal in
1986, and coached his country at the 2010 finals where they lost
to Germany in the quarter-finals.
Pre-season training in August and September was disrupted by
Ramadan, with the majority of players fasting between dawn and
dusk.
The league campaign is also starting in temperatures which,
even at night, rarely drop below 25 degrees Celsius.
Although the league has been professional for four years,
many players still hold outside jobs, a further training
disruption.
TWO WATCHES
Maradona's news conferences have been a spectacle in
themselves. He invariably arrives late despite wearing two
watches, one showing local time and the other the time in Buenos
Aires where his family live.
Questions to him are a mix of English, Arabic and Spanish
but he charms and entertains with wonderfully passionate and
expressive answers.
Responding to suggestions that fans have been unsettled by
the open nature of Al Wasl matches, he said: "If you are scared
then don't come and watch. You can stay at home and watch a
comedy on DVD. Football is passion and entertainment".
According to media reports the Argentine's two-year contract
is worth $3.5 million but the club have strenuously denied he is
being paid as much as that.
Maradona has already done wonders for the profile of Al Wasl
and UAE soccer.
"There's no doubt that ever since the appointment of Diego
Maradona as head coach the name of Al Wasl has exploded on the
worldwide radar," club chairman Marwan bin Bayat told Reuters.
"In four months our followers on Twitter grew from 50 to
1,600 and we have received over 30,000 visitors to our website
which is a 300 percent increase."
Rival clubs have been left in the shadows including Al
Jazira despite the double winners recruiting former Belgian
international Franky Vercauteren as coach.
"I don't want to be under the radar, I want to be in front,"
said Vercauteren. "Maybe we can be a little bit in the shadow
but you need to end in the sun and that's where we want to be."
Another former playing rival of Maradona, ex-Italy
goalkeeper Walter Zenga, is the coach of Al Nasr.
"Diego's the biggest name in the world," said Zenga. "If you
say his name then everyone knows who he is."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)