DUBAI Aug 31 Former France World Cup winner David Trezeguet has become the latest foreign player to join Baniyas after he signed a one-year contract with the United Arab Emirates side.

"The deal for Trezeguet is not just for Baniyas alone -- it is also for UAE football," vice-chairman Saif Khaili told the team's official website (www.baniyasclub.ae).

According to media reports the deal is worth 1.7 million pounds ($2.78 million).

The 33-year-old striker, a member of the 1998 World Cup-winning squad who also scored the golden goal that won the Euro 2000 final against Italy, was a free agent after being released by Spanish club Hercules Alicante at the end of last season.

Trezeguet joins Brazilian Grafite, Chilean Luis Jimenez and Australian Lucas Neill at the club as Baniyas aim for the UAE title this season after finishing runners-up in the previous campaign.

The Frenchman scored 34 goals in 71 appearances for Les Bleus and spent the bulk of his career at Monaco and Juventus.

Trezeguet notched 171 goals in 320 matches for the Italian club. He won his last cap for France in a 1-0 defeat of England in March 2008.

