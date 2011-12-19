BERNE Dec 19 A week after fining Celtic
for illicit chanting, UEFA opened new disciplinary proceedings
against the Scottish club after their fans displayed an
offensive banner and set off fireworks at last Thursday's Europa
League match at Udinese.
In a statement on their website (www.uefa.com), European
soccer's governing body said the case will be heard by their
Control and Disciplinary Body on Jan. 26.
Celtic were eliminated from the Europa League after a 1-1
draw with Udinese in their final group game.
UEFA fined Celtic 15,000 euros (12,700 pounds) after their
fans chanted pro-Irish Republican Army (IRA) slogans during the
3-1 win over Rennes on Nov. 3.
The 1967 European champions escaped action earlier this
month for similar chants at a domestic match in October when the
Scottish Premier League ruled the club had taken all reasonable
action to prevent such "unacceptable conduct".
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)