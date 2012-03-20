Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
ISTANBUL, March 2 0 Lisbon's Estadio da Luz (Stadium of Light) will host the 2013-14 Champions League final, UEFA's executive committee said on Tuesday.
The match will return to the Portuguese capital for the first time since the final of the old European Cup in 1967, when Celtic beat Inter Milan 2-1, UEFA said in a statement.
Turin will host that season's Europa League final at the newly built Juventus Stadium which opened at the start of this season.
The 2015 European under-21 championship will be staged in the Czech Republic.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.