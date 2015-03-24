(Drops extraneous world 'allow' from intro)

VIENNA, March 24 UEFA agreed in principle to give seats on its executive committee to stakeholders such as players, clubs or professional football leagues on Tuesday.

UEFA's 54 member associations voted in favour of the motion at its annual Congress on Tuesday.

"We are an organisation that is moving forward and lives with the times," UEFA president Michel Platini told delegates as the motion was presented for a vote.

"It's a decision that will show that UEFA is a democratic, open organisation and that good governance is our everyday bread."

Platini said the exact details would be ironed out over the next year and incorporated into the UEFA statutes pending approval by the next UEFA Congress.

The move is likely to put pressure on world football's governing body FIFA to do the same. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)