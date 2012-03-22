By Mike Collett
| ISTANBUL, March 22
ISTANBUL, March 22 UEFA president Michel Platini
and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, head of the European Clubs
Association (ECA), celebrated on Thursday as they finalised
improved cash injections for teams and other financial benefits.
Europe's leading clubs are to receive an increased 100
million euros ($131.6 million) from the proceeds of Euro 2012 in
Ukraine and Poland in June and July.
That rise will go up to 150 million euros for the 2016
finals in France when the tournament is expanded from 16 to 24
teams.
"I am a very happy man that we have managed to unify the
entire football family," Platini told a news conference.
"I am delighted we have brought together the key
stakeholders and have shown unity on several important matters
which affect international football."
As well as signing a new Memorandum of Understanding with
the ECA, European soccer's governing body also penned new
agreements with the European Professional Football Leagues
(EPFL) and FIFPro, the worldwide players organisation.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter joined in the celebratory mood
and promised soccer's ruling body would follow UEFA's lead by
setting up insurance policies for players called up for
international duty.
Rummenigge, a West German international who played against
Platini's France in the 1980s, joked the two men had enjoyed
another battle off the field.
EXCELLENT DAY
"Today is an excellent day," he told delegates at the 36th
annual UEFA Congress. "It proves there is harmony, loyalty and
fairness in European football."
Rummenigge also called on Blatter to come to an agreement
with the 201-member ECA.
"Please open the door to FIFA," he said although soccer's
ruling body previously underlined that its door was always open
but that Rummenigge had decided not to walk through it.
The German declined to attend a meeting at FIFA earlier this
month but Blatter offered the clubs an olive branch when he
addressed Congress.
He said FIFA would pay for "total insurance coverage" for
international footballers in official matches, adding: "You have
to take into account the best interests of the players".
The policy is likely to come into effect after the FIFA
Congress in Budapest in May and be in place for the start of the
European qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in September.