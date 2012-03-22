By Mike Collett
| ISTANBUL, March 22
ISTANBUL, March 22 FIFA president Sepp Blatter
said the recovery of Bolton Wanderers player Fabrice Muamba was
"a miracle" which had deeply affected him as it brought back
memories of Marc-Vivien Foe of Cameroon who died in similar
circumstances in 2003.
Muamba, 23, collapsed following a heart attack during the
first half of an FA Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur at White
Hart Lane on Saturday and recovered after his heart stopped
beating for 78 minutes.
Foe, who was 28, collapsed and died on the pitch playing for
Cameroon against Colombia in Lyon, France, in a Confederations
Cup match in 2003. The two players both collapsed without
warning and with no other players near them.
Blatter, speaking during a break while attending the UEFA
Congress in Istanbul, told a group of reporters: "It's a
miracle. I had a phone call from Phil Gartside, the chairman of
Bolton, and I have to say it was a very emotional call. As he
said, from time to time there are forces somewhere that have
nothing to do with reality.
"He spoke about the players who stood all around him. He was
very emotional, and I was emotional as well because I told him
the story of how I brought Foe back to Cameroon, his homeland,
how I accompanied him until his funeral.
"When I saw the Muamba incident on the television, it was
terrible. His chairman speaks about the miracle and I speak
about a miracle as well.
"I am a deeply faithful man, a religious man, and I believe
there is something more than just playing the game; there is
somebody who looks after us."
Following Foe'ss death FIFA began moves to encourage clubs
to introduce regular heart screening for their players and while
this is now widespread, Blatter said more could still be done.
"I know this player had heart screening last year and it
should be done for everyone, in repetition, but especially for
those in competition in football or other sports.
"You know, we have 300 million in the game and in 300
million, something will happen somewhere but the other good
thing is that in our game, it is played everywhere so it is
always in sunshine, because somewhere the sun is shining and
somewhere there is football."
Muamba has been in intensive care in the London Chest
Hospital since the incident on Saturday and is conscious and
talking.
Sam Mohiddin, the consultant cardiologist treating him said
on Thursday: "His recovery has been remarkable."
