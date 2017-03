NYON, Switzerland Dec 4 Crimean clubs are to be banned by UEFA from playing in Russian domestic competitions, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

The ban will take effect on Jan. 1 following a decision by UEFA's executive committee.

"The Russian Football Union (RFU) may not organise any football competition in Crimea, without the consent of UEFA and the Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU)," UEFA said in a statement.

Ukraine insists Russia has no right to include the Crimean clubs in its leagues as the peninsula is officially regarded as an occupied territory and its separation has not been recognised globally.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March, shortly after Ukrainian protesters toppled pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovich. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)