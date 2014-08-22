LONDON Aug 22 UEFA will not recognise any matches played by Crimean clubs under the auspices of the Russian Football Union (RFS), European soccer's ruling body said on Friday.

In a statement on its website (www.uefa.org), UEFA said its Emergency Panel had made the decision in light of the "complex and difficult factual and political considerations" with regard to the situation in the Crimea.

"Any football matches played by Crimean clubs in the context of competitions organised by the Russian Football Union (RFS) will not be recognised by UEFA until further notice," said the statement.

"UEFA has no wish to prevent clubs from playing football. On the contrary, UEFA recognises that football can have very positive and beneficial effects in bringing people together, especially during times of strife and unrest.

"Nevertheless, in order for football to take place within an organised sporting and legal framework, such participation has to comply with the terms set out in the UEFA Statutes, which have been agreed by all 54 UEFA member associations.

"The UEFA Emergency Panel has also requested that the UEFA administration, together with FIFA, facilitate discussions with the representatives of the RFS and the Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU) in order to find a common solution to this situation." (Writing by Tim Collings; Editing by Toby Davis)