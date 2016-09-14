ATHENS, Sept 14 Slovenian football boss Aleksander Ceferin was elected as the new head of European soccer's governing body UEFA at an extraordinary Congress on Wednesday.

Ceferin, 48, beat Dutchman Michael van Praag, the only other candidate, by 42 votes to 13 and will succeed Frenchman Michel Platini, who resigned in May after being banned from football for four years for ethics violations. (Writing by Brian Homewood)