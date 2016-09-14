Soccer-Lincoln continue memorable FA Cup journey
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
ATHENS, Sept 14 Slovenian football boss Aleksander Ceferin was elected as the new head of European soccer's governing body UEFA at an extraordinary Congress on Wednesday.
Ceferin, 48, beat Dutchman Michael van Praag, the only other candidate, by 42 votes to 13 and will succeed Frenchman Michel Platini, who resigned in May after being banned from football for four years for ethics violations. (Writing by Brian Homewood)
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
* Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City enjoy easy wins (Adds late game)
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)