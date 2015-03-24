Soccer-Dempsey grabs hat-trick as US hammer Honduras 6-0
March 25 Clint Dempsey scored a hat-trick as the United States hammered Honduras 6-0 in California on Friday to get their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.
VIENNA, March 24 Former Croatia striker Davor Suker was elected to UEFA's executive committee on Tuesday and is now one of four ex-professional players on the European confederation's governing body.
Suker, who played a key role in Croatia's third-place finish in their first World Cup as as independent nation in 1998, also played in Real Madrid's triumphant 1998 Champions League team.
The 47-year-old, who also had spells at Sevilla, Arsenal and West Ham United, joins fellow former professionals Michel Platini of France, Angel Maria Villar of Spain and Borislav Mihaylov of Bulgaria on the committee.
Platini was re-elected UEFA president earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)
MEXICO CITY, March 24 Striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored a record-equalling 46th international goal to send Mexico on their way to a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.