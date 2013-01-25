NYON, Switzerland Jan 25 Euro 2020 will be held in 13 cities across the continent, UEFA said on Friday as it announced the first concrete plans for the tournament.

UEFA secretary general Gianni Infantino said that no more than one venue per country would be permitted and that the semi-finals and final would all be played in the same stadium. The venues would be chosen in September next year, he added.

UEFA voted in December to stage the tournament in cities across the continent rather than one or two single hosts countries, in a radical departure from the traditional format for major tournaments.

European soccer's governing body said the move would allow smaller countries a slice of the action as they would not be able to stage unwieldy 24-team tournament on their own.

Euro 2020 marks the competition's 60th anniversary. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)