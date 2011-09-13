BERNE, Sept 13 Sion, kicked out of the Europa League for fielding ineligible players, have won a Swiss court order re-admitting them to the tournament.

"The court ordered UEFA to admit Sion as a participant in the Europa League and to take every measure to integrate them into Group I for which Sion has qualified," the club said on their website (www.fcsion-live.ch) on Tuesday.

UEFA was not immediately available to comment on whether the ruling would be accepted.

The Swiss team were expelled for fielding ineligible players in their playoff win over Celtic.

Celtic, who took Sion's place in Group I, were due to visit Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

