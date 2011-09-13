* UEFA rejects Sion appeal

* Celtic fixture goes ahead

(updates with appeal result)

By Brian Homewood

BERNE, Sept 13 Swiss club Sion, kicked out of the Europa League for fielding ineligible players in a playoff tie, lost their appeal against UEFA's decision on Tuesday.

"The UEFA appeals committee rejected FC Sion's appeal against their expulsion from the group stages of this season's Europa League," said Celtic, the club who took their place in Group I.

"Celtic will (now) take on Atletico Madrid, Udinese and Stade Rennes," the Scottish club added on their website (www.celticfc.net).

Atletico host Celtic on Thursday.

Earlier in the day Sion, who beat Celtic 3-1 on aggregate in a playoff tie last month, said they had won a Swiss court order re-admitting them to the tournament.