BERNE, June 25 Fenerbahce have been banned from European club competition for two seasons and fellow-Turkish side Besiktas for one, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

The ruling means Fenerbahce will be barred from next season's Champions League and Besiktas will miss out on the Europa League. Both bans were connected with match-fixing in domestic games in 2011. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)