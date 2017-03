NYON, Switzerland Jan 24 Turkish club Fenerbahce must play their next home Europa League game behind closed doors after fans threw fireworks and missiles onto the pitch against Borussia Moenchengladbach in December.

UEFA's disciplinary tribunal also fined Fenerbahce 40,000 euros ($53,520) for the trouble at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on Dec. 6 in a match which the Bundesliga side won 3-0.

"Fenerbahce were charged with the throwing of missiles and/or fireworks and with insufficient organisation," UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA said there were similar incidents at Fenerbahce's Champions League playoff tie at home to Spartak Moscow in August.

Fenerbahce will serve the ban in the round-of-32 second leg match against Belarus side BATE Borisov on Feb. 21. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)