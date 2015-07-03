Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
BERNE, July 3 UEFA has eased restrictions placed last year on big-spending Manchester City and Paris St Germain as part of its break-even financial fair play rules, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.
UEFA said it had lifted a number of restrictions on transfer activity, employee expenses and number of players in UEFA club competitions which had been placed on the clubs last season.
The decision was taken after City and PSG "reached certain targets towards break-even compliance", UEFA added.
UEFA said that, in both cases, the clubs remained "under strict monitoring and has still to meet break-even targets and is therefore subject to some limitations in 2016."
UEFA did not give any further details.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".