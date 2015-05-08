BERNE May 8 Inter Milan and AS Roma have both agreed to pay fines and reduce the size of their squads in European competition after breaking financial fair play rules, UEFA said on Friday.

They were among 10 clubs, including Sporting Lisbon and Monaco, who came to settlements with UEFA after falling foul of the rules designed to stop clubs over-spending.

UEFA said in a statement that Inter Milan would be allowed only 21 players, instead of 25, in their squad if they qualify for European competition next season and Roma would be allowed 22.

Inter would pay "a total amount up to 20 million euros ($22.46 million)", Monaco up to 13 million euros and Roma up to 6 million euros, the exact amounts depending on a number of conditions, UEFA said.

Besiktas, Krasnodar and Lokomotiv Moscow also came to a settlement with UEFA as did CSKA Sofia, Kardemir Karabukspor and FC Rostov, who were guilty of only minor infringements, UEFA said. ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)