BERNE Dec 5 UEFA is to continue investigations into seven clubs, including Italian pair AS Roma and Inter Milan and English side Liverpool, over possible breaches of financial fair play rules, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Besiktas, FC Krasnodar, Monaco and Sporting are the other clubs being investigated after they "disclosed a break-even deficit on the basis of their financial reporting periods ending in 2012 and 2013," UEFA said.

UEFA added that its financial control board had also asked six clubs to provide "additional information on their break-even position."

It named the clubs as Sparta Prague, Hull City, Olympique Lyonnais, Panathinaikos, Ruch Chorzow and VfL Wolfsburg.

Financial fair play rules, which limit club spending in relation to revenue, were introduced to prevent rich owners from pumping unlimited amounts of cash into teams and distorting the market.

"The introduction of the UEFA club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations has already had a very positive impact on the scale of overdue payables, as they have decreased from 57 million euros ($70.12 million) in June 2011 to 8 million euros in June 2014," UEFA said in a statement.

"In addition, aggregate losses reported by Europe's first-division clubs in the 2013 financial year have gone down to 800 million euros from a record-reported deficit of 1.7 billion euros in 2011."

Critics, however, say the new relegations have cut off any opportunity for smaller clubs to challenge the established teams for European dominance.