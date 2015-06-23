ZURICH, June 23 A legal complaint against UEFA's break-even rule 'Financial Fair Play (FFP)' has been referred to the European Court of Justice (EJ), the lawyers who brought the case said on Tuesday.

The EJ will be asked if FFP "violates the following EU fundamental freedoms: free competition, free movement of capital and freedom to invest, free movement of workers and free movement of services," said Jean-Louis Dupont and Martin Hissel in a statement.

The Court of First Instance also granted an interim measure to prohibit European soccer's ruling body UEFA implementing a second phase of FFP, the statement added.

This would have reduced the permitted deficit for clubs from 45 million euros ($50.22 million) to 30 million euros.

"As counsels for the claimants we believe this Belgian judgment is the right answer to the FFP issue," said Dupont and Hissel. "Let's have the highest EU court examining peacefully its EU legality."

The case was brought on behalf of players' agent Daniel Striani and football supporters from several clubs including Manchester City and Paris St Germain who were both sanctioned by UEFA last season for breaching FFP rules.

UEFA is due to discuss the rules at its executive committee meeting in Prague next week.

