Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Oct 1 The tiny British colony of Gibraltar was admitted as a provisional member of European soccer's governing body UEFA on Monday following a decision by the executive committee meeting in St Petersburg.
A decision on whether to grant full membership to the colony, which has a population of only 28,000, and allow it to become UEFA's 54th member will be taken by the full Congress in London next May.
Gibraltar's case has been strengthened by a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that UEFA has to consider its membership.
Spain still claims sovereignty over Gibraltar after it was ceded to Britain under the 1713 Treaty of Utrecht.
An edict from the Consejo Superior de Deportes to all sports federations in Spain says they should block any membership application from organisations in Gibraltar. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur