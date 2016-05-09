May 9 Angel Maria Villar, the interim UEFA President, and General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis are bookmaker William Hill's favourites at 6-1 to replace Michel Platini as head of the European soccer's governing body.

Michael van Praag and Giancarlo Abete, Presidents of the Dutch and Italian football associations respectively, are also front-runners at 10-1 with former Manchester United chief executive David Gill an outside chance at 16-1.

Frenchman Platini is to resign as UEFA President after losing a top level appeal against a ban for ethics violations on Monday.

"There will be a number of candidates up for the role of President and this looks as though it will be a hotly contested race just as the FIFA one was," William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly said. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)