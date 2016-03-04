(Fixes typo in first paragraph)

NYON, Switzerland, March 4 European soccer's governing body UEFA confirmed on Friday that Theodore Theodoridis will take over as acting general secretary to replace Gianni Infantino who was elected as FIFA president last Friday.

UEFA spokesman Pedro Pinto also announced that goal-line technology will be used at this season's Champions League final in Milan and Europa League final in Basel.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Williams)