MONACO Aug 30 Andres Iniesta of Barcelona beat
off a strong challenge from club mate Lionel Messi and Cristiano
Ronaldo of Real Madrid to be named on Thursday as UEFA's Best
Player in Europe last season.
Iniesta, 28, won the live poll, conducted by journalists
from each of UEFA's 53 member countries during the Champions
League draw ceremony, to take the award that Messi won in its
inaugural season last year.
The midfielder was also named as the Player of the
Tournament following Spain's victory in Euro 2012.
