BERNE Nov 23 The Europa League match between Hapoel Kiryat Shmona and Athletic Bilbao, postponed on Thursday for security reasons, has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

The Group I fixture was postponed "due to the tense security situation in the region" UEFA said, but has now scheduled the match to go ahead at Itztadion Kiryat Eliezer in Haifa, kicking off at 2005 GMT.

The two teams currently occupy the bottom two positions in the group and are already out of contention for a place in the last 32 with Shmona on two points from their four matches and Bilbao on one point.

Olympique Lyonnais top the group and have qualified for the next round with 13 points from their five games, while Sparta Prague, who are second on eight points, have also qualified with one match to play.

