LONDON Jan 30 Lazio have been fined 140,000 euros ($190,000) by UEFA and warned that any repeat of the racist abuse heard in matches against NK Maribor and Tottenham Hotspur will result in them playing one match behind closed doors.

In a statement on Wednesday UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body fined the Italian club 50,000 euros for the racist conduct of their fans in a Europa League clash in Maribor in December as well as the lighting of fireworks.

A decision ordering Lazio to play their next home UEFA game in an empty stadium was suspended for two years.

Lazio were fined another 90,000 euros for various incidents before and after their home clash with Tottenham in November.

A group of Lazio supporters chanted "Juden Tottenham, Juden Tottenham" ("Jews Tottenham) in German when the game got underway and unfurled a banner saying "Free Palestine".

Tottenham have a large contingent of Jewish supporters while Lazio have long had fans with extreme right-wing sympathies.

The night before the match a Tottenham fan was seriously injured during an attack in bar.

Lazio's misdemeanours also included fans throwing missiles and fireworks and the late handing in of the team sheet.

Tottenham were fined 10,000 euros after their fans were involved in crowd disturbances in the stadium.

Maribor were hit with a 17,000 euros fine for insufficient match organisation for the game against Lazio.

Al three clubs have three days to appeal.

($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)