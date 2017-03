WARSAW Dec 2 Legia Warsaw must play their next two European home matches behind closed doors and have been fined 105,000 euros ($130,300) for the behaviour of their fans, the Polish club said on Tuesday.

Legia supporters were found guilty of racism, crowd disturbances and throwing fireworks during last week's 1-0 defeat by Belgian side Lokeren in the Europa League.

Legia, who top Group L with 12 points after five matches, have secured their place in the last 32 of the competition.

($1 = 0.8059 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)