BASEL, Switzerland May 18 Sevilla survived a first-half battering before hitting back with three second-half goals, two from Coke, to beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Europa League final on Wednesday and win the trophy for the third season in a row.

Liverpool dominated the early stages and went ahead through an exquisite goal by England striker Daniel Sturridge, who nonchalantly curled an inswinging shot inside the far post with the outside of his left foot.

Sevilla clung on until halftime and hit back dramatically when Kevin Gameiro turned in Mariano Perreira's cross less than one minute after the re-start.

Coke fired Sevilla ahead and added a controversial third after the linesman initially raised his flag for offside, only for referee Jonas Eriksson to award the goal following a lengthy consultation. (Editing by Ed Osmond)