DUBAI Dec 28 UEFA has not ruled out
excluding clubs caught up in the Turkish match-fixing scandal
from future European competitions, general secretary Gianni
Infantino said on Wednesday.
"There are no plans in this respect but there are rules that
we are applying in the same way to all clubs," Infantino told
Reuters on the sidelines of a football conference in Dubai.
"It seems to be only domestic matches, where it's under the
jurisdiction of the national association to take the necessary
measures. We are discussing with the Turkish football
association and, if necessary, we will certainly not hesitate to
take necessary measures," he added.
Fenerbahce were stopped from participating in this season's
Champions League by the Turkish Football Federation after
allegations of match-fixing, which include the Istanbul-based
club's 4-3 victory over Sivasspor which won the league
championship on the final day of last season, first surfaced.
Indictments were issued earlier this month by a Turkish
court against 93 officials and players, including the chairman
of Fenerbahce, for match-fixing in a case which has sent
shockwaves through the country.
The process has been complicated by the passage this month
of a law in Turkey which reduces the maximum prison sentence for
match-fixing to three years from 12 years.
Infantino would not be drawn on the move but urged all sides
to tackle the problem.
"On the criminal side, there we urge all governments to act
very firmly because we are dealing with criminal organisations
so it's a serious matter," Infantino said.
"On the other side, we urge the federations to adopt a zero
tolerance policy and to take the necessary measures against
those who are involved in match-fixing."
