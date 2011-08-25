MONACO Aug 25 Lionel Messi won the inaugural
UEFA Best Player in Europe award on Thursday, finishing ahead of
Barcelona team mate Xavi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.
The vote, conducted by sports journalists representing each
of UEFA's member associations, was organised with the idea of
reviving the spirit of the former European Footballer of the
Year award which is now known as the Ballon D'Or and organised
by soccer's ruling body FIFA.
Messi, the overwhelming winner, collected his prize during
the Champions League group-stage draw at the Grimaldi Forum in
Monaco.
The Argentine international hit 53 goals last season,
including 12 in the Champions League where he finished top
scorer for the third successive season.
Messi's last European goal of the season was the second in
Barcelona's 3-1 final win over Manchester United in May and he
also helped his club to a third straight La Liga title.
The 24-year-old, already the World Footballer of the Year,
said: "I keep all these awards at home and I still have some
space for more ... thanks to my team mates for helping me
achieve this."
Barcelona meet Europa League winners Porto in the European
Super Cup here on Friday.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)