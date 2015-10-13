MOSCOW Oct 13 European governing body UEFA has opened a disciplinary case against the Moldova Football Federation (FMF) after fans set off fireworks and displayed racist flags in last week's Euro 2016 qualifier against Russia.

The match, in Chisinau on Oct. 9, was won by Russia 2-1.

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary on 22 October 2015," a statement said.

Moldova finished their qualification campaign bottom of Group G with two points. Russia qualified for the European Championship after finishing second behind Austria.

