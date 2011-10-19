By Denis Balibouse
| RENANS, Switzerland
RENANS, Switzerland Oct 19 Michel Platini was
quizzed by Swiss court officials on Wednesday over why UEFA has
not yet implemented a ruling ordering Sion's reinstatement to
the Europa League.
Platini, the president of European football's governing
body, spent around two hours at the prosecutor's office in the
canton of Vaud. He was followed by general secretary Gianni
Infantino.
"The president is really happy to have answered questions
from the prosecutor as a witness," UEFA spokesman Alexandre
Fourtoy told reporters.
"We will not further comment so that justice can gather all
the information and draw its conclusion."
Sion were kicked out of the Europa League by UEFA for
fielding ineligible players in their playoff tie against
Scottish side Celtic in August.
They lost an appeal to UEFA against the decision but,
defying FIFA and UEFA rules which ban clubs from taking their
cases outside sporting tribunals, won an injunction in their
favour at a Swiss court.
UEFA has so failed to reinstate Sion and been ordered to pay
1,000 Swiss francs ($1,113) for each day that the court order is
not carried out.
It has argued that its own statutes prevent it from
overturning a decision made by its independent disciplinary
tribunal.
On Monday, UEFA sent the court a document suggesting ways in
which Sion could be integrated into Group I of the competition,
where Celtic took Sion's place alongside Atletico Madrid, Rennes
and Udinese.
All of them would involve disruption to the tournament with
extra fixtures for the clubs in the group as Celtic would keep
their place in the tournament.
One possibility would involve cancelling all the matches
played so far in the group, which could seriously discredit the
competition and inconvenience the other teams involved.
UEFA wants the case to be taken to the Court of Arbitration
for Sport (CAS) and said it would reintegrate Sion if the Swiss
club won the case there.
It added that the other clubs in the group should be
considered as interested parties.
"UEFA has already organised a meeting with the four clubs
involved on Friday to discuss the various scenarios ... should
FC Sion win the case on the merits at the CAS," said UEFA.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alastair
Himmer; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories